Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 2,392 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $426.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

