Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 2,392 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $426.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.