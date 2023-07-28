Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $124.72 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,137,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $124,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $426.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

