Jacobsen Capital Management Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $105.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

