Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 669 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,199,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,537,000 after buying an additional 124,971 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $426.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

