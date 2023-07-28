NBT Bank N A NY Sells 2,316 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,199,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,537,000 after purchasing an additional 124,971 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.