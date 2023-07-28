Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,778 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $133.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,342 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,365. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

