Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 864,342 shares of company stock worth $29,778,365. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $129.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

