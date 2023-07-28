Libra Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $62,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,342 shares of company stock worth $29,778,365 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

