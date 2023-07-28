Robert W. Baird Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $174.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.38.

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

