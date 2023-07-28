W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 565.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $724.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $727.51 and its 200-day moving average is $677.91.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $705.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.