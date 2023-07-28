30,065 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $426.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

