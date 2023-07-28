NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $459.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 239.06, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.