Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

