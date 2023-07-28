Inscription Capital LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.3 %

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

