Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $95.67 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,763 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $95,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 8,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.8% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $215,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 384.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $107,641,000 after acquiring an additional 307,582 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $459.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 239.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

