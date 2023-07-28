Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

NYSE PG opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

