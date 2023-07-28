West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 847.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $355.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $389.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

