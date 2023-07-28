Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $444.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

