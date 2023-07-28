Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,169.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,212.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,203.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,524.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.