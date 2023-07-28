UBS Group Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.98 and a 200-day moving average of $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.