Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,563 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

JPM opened at $156.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $158.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.