JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 101,483 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 170,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $455.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $158.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.