Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,170 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

