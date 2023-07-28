WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $556,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $158.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.67 and its 200-day moving average is $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $455.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

