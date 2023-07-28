General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $115.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.47.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

