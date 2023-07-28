Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $13,044,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 0.7 %

FSLR stock opened at $198.80 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.34 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.23.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

