Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.