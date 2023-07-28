Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,083,745 shares of company stock valued at $261,646,637. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.16.

Shares of ABNB opened at $148.50 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $153.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

