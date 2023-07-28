Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires Shares of 585 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 926.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 27.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.9 %

Linde stock opened at $384.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $391.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.13 and a 200 day moving average of $354.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.