Financial Counselors Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after buying an additional 1,781,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.