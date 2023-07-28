The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

