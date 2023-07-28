The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TRV opened at $174.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

