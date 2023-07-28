Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $402.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.95. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

