Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $440.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $389.17.

Shares of DPZ opened at $402.58 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $417.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

