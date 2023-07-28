Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 874,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,949 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $37,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after buying an additional 67,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

