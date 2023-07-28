Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

