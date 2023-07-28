Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,011 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 10.8% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $419,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 1,241,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,804,000 after purchasing an additional 393,077 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 105.7% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 47,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

