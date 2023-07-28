Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBAN. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.43.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 22,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

