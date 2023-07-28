Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,609 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,932,000 after buying an additional 66,186 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after buying an additional 141,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $217.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.82 and a 200-day moving average of $201.54. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $220.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

