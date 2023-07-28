Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 396 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $724.70.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $708.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $716.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

