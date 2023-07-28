Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,963 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Barclays increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

