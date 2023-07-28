Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,055 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -4.90%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

