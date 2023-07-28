Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.