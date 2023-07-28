Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $60,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,295,251,000,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,023,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after buying an additional 396,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

