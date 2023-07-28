Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $919.61 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $671.20 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $933.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $947.31.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

