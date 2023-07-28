Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $227,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

