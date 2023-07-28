Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $612,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

COF stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

