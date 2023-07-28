Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 191.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Trade Desk by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $85.38 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.20, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

