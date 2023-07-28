Security Financial Services INC. Sells 333 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 12,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $3,302,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

