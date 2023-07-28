Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $129.87 on Friday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average of $108.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,342 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,365 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

